Denali Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 247.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 264.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the period. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $386.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $127.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.37 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

