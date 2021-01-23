Denali Advisors LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KBAL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 590,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 26,734 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 383,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kimball International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 290,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimball International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Kimball International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $12.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $147.94 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.