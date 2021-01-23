Denali Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total value of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $253.66 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.86.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

