Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,962,000 after buying an additional 705,155 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 4,092,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 156,611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 31,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $470.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.63.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.37.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

