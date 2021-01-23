Denali Advisors LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 22,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on FISI shares. Sidoti raised Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $24.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.74.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.06 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI).

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.