Denali Advisors LLC Sells 22,900 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Denali Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $83,081.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,023 shares in the company, valued at $829,357.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $506,064.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,219.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,435 shares of company stock worth $3,658,874. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

NYSE ATKR opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. Atkore International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $477.42 million for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.