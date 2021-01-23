Denny’s Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denny’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $71.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

DENN opened at $15.51 on Friday. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $989.04 million, a P/E ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Denny’s by 3,978.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Denny’s by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

