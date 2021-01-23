Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Rating Lowered by Sidoti

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $989.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3,978.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,336 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 71.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 424.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.