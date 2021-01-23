Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) a €140.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) (ETR:AFX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AFX. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €111.29 ($130.92).

AFX opened at €131.10 ($154.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 95.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG has a 12-month low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 12-month high of €123.90 ($145.76).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFX.F) Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

