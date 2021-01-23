Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Price Target to $12.00

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Nomura cut shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.17. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,053,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after buying an additional 816,618 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,318,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,739,000 after buying an additional 1,400,771 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 32.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,325,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after buying an additional 324,518 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 651.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,316,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 1,141,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

