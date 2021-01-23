Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target to $50.00

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 19,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $831,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,297.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,791,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,103,000 after acquiring an additional 146,630 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 321.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023,194 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in WestRock by 53.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WestRock by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,393,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in WestRock by 72.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after purchasing an additional 667,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

