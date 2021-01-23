Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $73.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.37.

TJX stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

