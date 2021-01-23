Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZLNDY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 272.69 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.75. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 1.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

