Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BDRFY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.84. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

