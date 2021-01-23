Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JDEPF. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of Jde Peets from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Jde Peets in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

JDEPF stock opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.12. Jde Peets has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $45.15.

