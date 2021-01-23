Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) Given a €41.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.30 ($48.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) (ETR:DBAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.40 ($53.41) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €43.80 ($51.53) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.00 ($50.59).

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) stock opened at €37.00 ($43.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.63 million and a P/E ratio of -33.53. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG has a one year low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a one year high of €42.50 ($50.00).

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.