Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Diageo were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DEO opened at $158.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.77 and its 200-day moving average is $145.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $170.54.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

