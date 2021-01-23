Digital Gold (GOLD) 1-Day Volume Tops $993,408.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Digital Gold has a market cap of $741,866.25 and $993,408.00 worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $54.83 or 0.00172434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00058065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00127868 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076483 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00281192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071298 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00040303 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

