Digitex Token Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (DGTX)

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Digitex Token has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00076862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.74 or 0.00632553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.35 or 0.04315571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014955 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017811 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. Digitex Token’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news. The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com.

Digitex Token Token Trading

Digitex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.