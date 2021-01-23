DigixDAO (DGD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $90,037.00

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for $237.00 or 0.00742056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $90,037.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00076594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.36 or 0.00702482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00047207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.42 or 0.04422344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00018327 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,487 tokens. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

