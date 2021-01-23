Dimecoin (DIME) Market Cap Hits $1.54 Million

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 20.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $139.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00023407 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001332 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001923 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00012884 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 124.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com.

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

