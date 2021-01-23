Dionics (OTCMKTS:DION) & BrightView (NYSE:BV) Critical Contrast

Dionics (OTCMKTS:DION) and BrightView (NYSE:BV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Dionics has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightView has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dionics and BrightView’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dionics N/A N/A N/A BrightView -1.77% 5.99% 2.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dionics and BrightView’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dionics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightView $2.35 billion 0.72 -$41.60 million $0.74 21.77

Dionics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrightView.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dionics and BrightView, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dionics 0 0 0 0 N/A BrightView 0 0 3 0 3.00

BrightView has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. Given BrightView’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightView is more favorable than Dionics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of BrightView shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Dionics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of BrightView shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightView beats Dionics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dionics

Dionics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers. The company offers its services principally to real estate developers and urban planning departments. It also engages in harvesting, processing, and selling primeval trees; breeding, cultivating, and selling valuable and rare seedlings; and the cultivation and sale of high-grade ancient bonsai tree stump and wood carvings, as well as high-grade flowers. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Shangrao, China.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance. Its customers' properties include corporate and commercial properties, homeowners associations, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail, and golf courses. This segment's customer base includes approximately 13,000 office parks and corporate campuses, 8,000 residential communities, and 450 educational institutions. The Development Services segment offers landscape architecture and development services for new facilities and redesign projects. Its services include project design and management services, landscape architecture and installation, irrigation installation, tree moving and installation, pool and water features, sports field, and other services. BrightView Holdings, Inc. also operates as official field consultant to various league baseball. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

