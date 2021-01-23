Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPLM. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,978 ($25.84).

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,362 ($30.86) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.30. Diploma PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,150.92 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,069.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s previous dividend of $20.50. Diploma PLC (DPLM.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 117.24%.

In other Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) news, insider Johnny Thomson purchased 2,690 shares of Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

