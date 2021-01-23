Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)’s share price were up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $57.45 and last traded at $57.32. Approximately 7,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 11,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.80% of Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TYD)

Direxion Daily 7-10 Year Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 10-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 7-10 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the intermediate 7 to 10 year maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

