Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) Trading 1% Higher

Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)’s share price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $107.21 and last traded at $107.20. 798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

