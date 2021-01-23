DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 2,022 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $107.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.67. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $842,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,474 shares of company stock valued at $9,464,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

