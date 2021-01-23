DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.54 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 290,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,464,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in TransUnion by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 163,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 30,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,820,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,037. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRU opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $102.80. The company has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

