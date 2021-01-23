DNB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after purchasing an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 19,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after purchasing an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Shares of ETR opened at $93.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

