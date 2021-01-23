DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,193,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 868,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,008,000 after purchasing an additional 59,802 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,696,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 491,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

ARE opened at $168.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

