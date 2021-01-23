DNB Asset Management AS Raises Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 83.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FMC in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.41.

NYSE:FMC opened at $114.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.36.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

