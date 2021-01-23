Doctors Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $23,394.00 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $152.55 million and approximately $23,394.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00028415 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

