DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $255.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.86 and a 200-day moving average of $219.65. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,244,959.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,333,428.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on DocuSign in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

