DogeCash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,325.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $328,412.82 and approximately $19,325.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0236 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded 47.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010684 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000125 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,944,612 coins. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

