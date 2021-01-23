Domani Wealth LLC Sells 313 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Domani Wealth LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 136.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.88.

Chevron stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $113.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

