Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $424.57.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $380.37 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $270.08 and a one year high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.33.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total transaction of $1,892,555.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,862.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $805,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16,262.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

