Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on UFS. CIBC raised shares of Domtar from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE:UFS opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

