DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 9,250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.76.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market cap of $272.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

