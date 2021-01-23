DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,410 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Just Energy Group were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $21,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Just Energy Group by 88.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,152,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,008,652 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $4,526,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

JE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Just Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.99.

Shares of NYSE:JE opened at $6.85 on Friday. Just Energy Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $329.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($1.19). Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $487.56 million for the quarter.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

