Dover Motorsports (DVD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter.

Shares of Dover Motorsports stock remained flat at $$2.42 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 67,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,068. Dover Motorsports has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Separately, TheStreet raised Dover Motorsports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

