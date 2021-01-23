Dragon Coins (DRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.07 Million

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 20.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Dragon Coins has a total market cap of $5.07 million and $1,108.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 46.6% against the dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.49 or 0.00600078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00045010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,437.66 or 0.04435789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017140 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin.

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

