Dragonchain (DRGN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $79,085.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0469 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $79,085.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00077631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $224.10 or 0.00701877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006092 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00046624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.94 or 0.04390777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00018273 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

DRGN is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,133,395 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

