Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Acquires $893,700.00 in Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, for a total transaction of $893,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN opened at $29.79 on Friday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $32.95.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

