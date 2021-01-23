DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Hits $7.05 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One DSLA Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.05 million and $340,081.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00077126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00641008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.21 or 0.04377920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017614 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Token Profile

DSLA is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical.

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

