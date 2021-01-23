Dune Network Market Cap Tops $2.12 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Dune Network coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and approximately $1,775.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dune Network has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00056384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00127991 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00078569 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00277807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00040533 BTC.

Dune Network Coin Profile

Dune Network’s total supply is 452,959,384 coins and its circulating supply is 355,289,323 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network. The official website for Dune Network is dune.network.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dune Network directly using U.S. dollars.

