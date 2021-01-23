Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DT. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.29.

DT stock opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $2,165,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,966,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 48.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 361.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,443,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749,655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $895,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $1,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

