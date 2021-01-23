DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.88 ($3.39).

O2D opened at €2.30 ($2.70) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.33. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a fifty-two week high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

