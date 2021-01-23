e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin Sells 34,622 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $817,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 31st, Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $5,032,515.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Tarang Amin sold 10,749 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $241,530.03.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Tarang Amin sold 67,166 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $1,456,158.88.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Tarang Amin sold 400 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $8,980.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $816,043.51.

NYSE:ELF opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 496,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 238,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

