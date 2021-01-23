e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $22.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.59 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 40,219 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $816,043.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,169 shares of company stock worth $10,401,609. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,078,000 after purchasing an additional 539,876 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,593,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,905,000 after acquiring an additional 916,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,088,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,526 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 360,295 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

