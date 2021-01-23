East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives $73.63 Consensus PT from Brokerages

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.63.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.12. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $63.13.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

