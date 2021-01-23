eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Lowered by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 19.6% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 27,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.12. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

